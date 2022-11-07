An injury crash closes Broadway between William and English on Nov. 7, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning. Another person is believed to have minor injuries.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at South Broadway and English Street shortly before 10 a.m.

The Wichita Fire Department said some victims were trapped in a vehicle. However, firefighters were able to get them out.

A KSN News photojournalist says Broadway is closed between English and William. We will provide updates as they become available.