WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died in a north Wichita car crash Thursday night.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Troop F Division Public Information Officer Chad Crittenden, the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on the northbound onramp from Interstate 135 to Kansas Highway 96.

Trooper Chad says two people, a man in his early 20s and a girl in her late teens, both believed to be from Wichita, were fixing a flat tire on a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer in the grass off the highway when a man in his late 20s to early 30s driving a 2014 Dodge Ram went off the shoulder of the highway and hit them.

The man and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were in the Trailblazer at the time of the crash, including a 2-year-old and another teen. None of them were injured.

The driver of the Ram was uninjured. Trooper Chad says the driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

The area will be closed off until around 9:30 to 10 p.m., according to Trooper Chad.

If you ever need help on the highway, Trooper Chad says to reach out.

“If you ever need assistance and you’re on the highway anywhere across the state of Kansas, if you dial *47 or HP from your cellphone, that goes directly to KHP dispatch or you can call 911 and ask for an officer, trooper or even the motor assist technician pick up to come out and either sit behind you or help you with the tire change, help you with fuel, whatever,” Trooper Chad said.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.