WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash has closed Pawnee between Woodlawn and Oliver Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and South Woodlawn Boulevard.

Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that one person has serious to critical injuries and that another has minor to serious injuries.

Sedgwick County dispatch initially told KSN that a Sedgwick County deputy was involved. A Sedgwick County deputy at the scene now confirms that one was not involved in the crash but witnessed it.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.