WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate has been assaulted with a makeshift weapon by other inmates at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to a fight.

The SCSO says three inmates had initiated a fight with another inmate in one of the housing units. Deputies were able to secure and separate the involved inmates and recover an improvised cutting weapon.

The victim, according to the SCSO, is a 21-year-old man who has been incarcerated since Sept. 1 for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and weapons charges, was treated onsite for non-serious injuries by medical staff.

The three suspects include an 18-year-old man who has been incarcerated since Nov. 24, 2021, for murder in the second degree, another 18-year-old man who has been incarcerated since April 2 for juvenile writ to detain and a 21-year-old who has been incarcerated since April 28, 2021, for violation of a PFA.

The SCSO says they do not know the motive for the assault.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing for the criminal conduct, as well as a review of the circumstances surrounding the manufacturing of the improvised cutting device.