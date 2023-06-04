FILE – This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) has died.

According to the EDCF, 60-year-old Luis Diaz died Sunday morning.

His cause of death is pending further investigation, as well as results from an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The investigation is currently ongoing.

The EDCF says Diaz was serving a sentence for one count of first-degree murder and one count of criminal threat from Sedgwick County. He was admitted to the KDOC on June 4, 2007.