Inmate at McPherson County Jail dies

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of an inmate at the county jail.

The 55-year-old man was booked Thursday afternoon on suspicion of domestic battery. During the booking process, he was placed in a holding cell.

Just over an hour later, a correctional officer found the man unresponsive in the cell.

The sheriff’s office says workers attempted to revive the man by using CPR and by using a defibrillator. The McPherson Fire Department and McPherson EMS also responded to the jail and continued to try to save the man.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 4:05, 30 minutes after he was discovered unresponsive.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death. It investigates all deaths of people in custody at Kansas jails and prisons unless a physician regularly attends the person.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries appear to have been self-inflicted. An autopsy will be part of the investigation.