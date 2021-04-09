Inmate at McPherson County Jail dies

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the death of an inmate at the county jail.

The 55-year-old man was booked Thursday afternoon on suspicion of domestic battery. During the booking process, he was placed in a holding cell.

Just over an hour later, a correctional officer found the man unresponsive in the cell.

The sheriff’s office says workers attempted to revive the man by using CPR and by using a defibrillator. The McPherson Fire Department and McPherson EMS also responded to the jail and continued to try to save the man.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 4:05, 30 minutes after he was discovered unresponsive.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death. It investigates all deaths of people in custody at Kansas jails and prisons unless a physician regularly attends the person.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries appear to have been self-inflicted. An autopsy will be part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories