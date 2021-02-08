Inmate death reported at El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate, 30-year-old Jordan McClintick, died Saturday, February 6, 2021. 

His cause of death is pending an autopsy and a preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

McClintock was serving a 130-month sentence for multiple convictions for criminal damage to property in 2010, possession of opiates in 2011 and 2015, burglary in 2015, theft in 2012, and aggravated battery in 2013.

