Inmate death reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is reporting an inmate death at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Lansing Correctional Facility says that Raymond Davis, 48, died Monday morning.

Davis was pronounced dead by a facility medical doctor at approximately 3 p.m.

Lansing Correctional Facility says the cause of death for the inmate is still under investigation.

Davis was serving a combined total of 646 months for convictions in Wyandotte County, Kansas. These convictions include aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

