Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Detention Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an inmate death at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The inmate became unresponsive late Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said after immediate medical attention from onsite staff and responding EMS personnel, the 65-year-old man was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The preliminary cause of death is unknown; however, the sheriff’s office says indications point to a medical condition. An autopsy is scheduled. His identity is being withheld at the request of his family. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on a misdemeanor five day commitment through the City of Wichita on Oct. 17.

