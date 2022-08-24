WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died early Wednesday afternoon at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Around 12:55 p.m., the inmate, identified as a 38-year-old man, was found unresponsive in a housing unit by staff.

The sheriff’s office says detention staff and medical staff performed CPR. However, the inmate was declared dead at around 1:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says it is the fourth in-custody death in 2022.

The inmate’s autopsy is pending, but the sheriff’s office says the death appears to be from natural causes.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Unit and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations were notified of the in-custody death.