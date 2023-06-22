WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who was found unresponsive in the Sedgwick County Jail has died. Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy located the inmate, a 34-year-old man, in a pod.

The sheriff’s office says detention staff performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead around 1:50 a.m. The inmate will be transported to the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death. The sheriff’s office says preliminary reports indicate the inmate died from self-inflicted asphyxiation.

The inmate’s death was the second in-custody death of 2023. The sheriff’s office says the inmate had been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since June 15. The inmate’s name hasn’t been released.