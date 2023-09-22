WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died on Friday.

A news release says around 10:30 a.m., an inmate was found unresponsive by her cellmate in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Detention and medical staff performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is currently unknown, pending the results of an autopsy.

The woman was in the detention facility for just three days — from Sept. 19 to 22 — for two counts of contempt of court through the city of Wichita.

This is the sixth in-custody death this year. The inmate’s name will not be released at the request of the family.