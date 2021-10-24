Inmate death under investigation at Lansing Correctional Facility

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate’s death at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Lawrence A. Brown, Jr., 32, was serving more than ten years in prison for the battery of a corrections employee in Sedgwick County in 2012. Before that, he had been convicted of aggravated assault in Sedgwick County in 2009.

The KBI said Brown died Friday after going to St. John’s Hospital in Leavenworth. The agency is waiting for the autopsy results. However, it said that the death does not appear to be connected to COVID-19.

Per policy, the KBI investigates whenever an inmate dies inside a Kansas prison.