EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate has died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF).

According to the EDCF, 35-year-old Marcos Issac Delarosa died Monday.

The EDCF says he was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures and continued after emergency medical services arrived.

The cause of death is unknown. An independent autopsy is being conducted.

“Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” the EDCF stated. “The investigation is currently ongoing.”

The EDCF says Delarosa was serving a 116-month sentence on convictions in Ford County, Kansas, of three counts of possession of drugs, two counts of intent to sell drugs, and three counts of felony weapon possession.