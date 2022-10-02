HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF).

According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant.

The RCSO says when staff tried serving breakfast the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1, Skeen was found unresponsive.

Deputies then entered the cell and began CPR and utilized an AED in support of providing life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to the RCSO.

His death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) along with the Reno County’s Coroner’s Office.