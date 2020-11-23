Inmate dies in hospital, while in custody of Sedgwick County Detention Facility

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 68-year-old man died shortly before 3 p.m. on November 23 while in their custody.

According to a news release, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased man had a history of chronic medical issues prior to incarceration — and was booked into Jail in late-October. On October 29, he was admitted to the hospital for concerns about mental status. On October 31, the hospital discharged this inmate and he was returned to the Detention Facility Clinic for care.

On November 6, this inmate was again transported to the hospital after falling in the Clinic. After being admitted to the hospital, he was placed in intensive care and eventually on a ventilator. During his hospital stay, he tested positive for COVID-19 and succumbed on Monday.

The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family was notified on November 20 about the inmate’s serious medical condition, and they were allowed to visit him several times this weekend.

The family has requested the inmate’s identity be withheld. The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony sex crime charges and had been in custody since late October 2020.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has booked over 16,000 people so far this year. This is the second in-custody death for 2020.

