Inmate escapes from WIchita Work Release Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - On May 26, 2019 at 3:49 a.m. George Young #105961 was declared an escape from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Young has been at Wichita Work Release since March 13, 2019. The facility houses 250 minimum-custody male offenders.

Young is a black male, 6'0, 200 lbs. and black hair. He is 51 years old and was currently serving time at Wichita Work Release Facility as a Parole Violator with a new sentence from Sedgwick County, Kansas. Young's most recent criminal conviction was in 2018 for Theft.

Anyone with information on George Young can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660 ext: 56218, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-572-7463, or local law enforcement (911).