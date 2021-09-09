Inmate injures two Sedgwick County Sheriff employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Sedgwick County detention deputies are recovering after the Sheriff’s office said an inmate attacked them with a shank. One Colonel is raising alarm and said a staffing shortage and court delays are leading to more violence in the jail.

That colonel said there are more violent criminals in jail than ever before because of delays in court cases. At the same time, the county has more than 85 openings at the jail.

“Two years ago we were dealing with 50 people in custody from murder any given time today we have 121 in custody for murder so it is a much more violent population,” said Colonel Jared Schechter.

Colonel Schechter said that violence was on display Wednesday night when an inmate got aggressive.

“Initially the inmate appears cooperative and was walking with them when they got into the cell to change him out he pushed against deputies as they were turning out of the cell,” said Colonel Schechter.

That’s when Schechter said the inmate being held on attempted murder pulled a handmade weapon out of an alleged brace he was wearing and swung at three staff members, injuring two of them.

“He didn’t actually make full contact with him but he slashed at them and there was a struggle that ensued to try to get the weapon from him with the inmate in order to gain control of him,” said Colonel Schechter.

Sedgwick County commissioner David Dennis said “The jail is dealing with a perfect storm. Not enough staff members plus our deputies over there aren’t armed, so they are going into some kind of a violent situation against an armed individual and those are our employees, those are our folks, we are asking to protect our community each and every day,” said Dennis.

Dennis said the county is working to address violence like this. They are looking to bring in more mental health services for inmates and staff.

“Start working with our behavior health collation with trying to put together some kind of a system that we can help the people without putting them in jail,” said Dennis.

The county has upped pay for detention deputies in recent months.

Seven new members will graduate Thursday.

The two deputies involved in last night’s incident have injuries to their hands. They are expected to be okay.