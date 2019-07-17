Inmate recovers after 14 ft. fall at Kansas Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate in Hutchinson is expected to make a recovery after a fall from a 14 ft. lift at the Kansas Fairgrounds.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Reno County dispatch reported a code red fall at the State Fairground.

Hutchinson Police confirmed that 38-year-old Christopher Boothby was working on a lift when he fell from the machine and hit his head.

Boothby was taken in very critical condition to an area hospital according to PD. He is now listed in fair condition.

Kansas Department of Corrections show Boothby is serving time at Hutchinson prison for probation violation ans has been at the facility since March.

His original convictions out of Stevens County include aggravated assault and criminal threat in 2014, and a conviction for attempting to flee and elude law enforcement in 2018.

Boothby is scheduled to be released in September,

Since Boothby was working at the time it is being considered as a industrial accident.