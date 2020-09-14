Input wanted on downtown Wichita street projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita-Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Department (MAPD) is seeking community input via an online survey for the downtown conceptual plan, which will reconfigure downtown streets to be more car, bus, bike, and pedestrian-friendly while also improving traffic flow.

The survey will ask residents to review draft recommendations for the downtown network and for specific streets within that network. Ideas and comments collected through the survey will help shape the future of downtown’s mobility, transit, and biking networks.

“This plan introduces new downtown road configurations that meet all modes of transportation, including vehicles, bikes, scooters, and foot traffic,” said Scott Wadle, director of MAPD. “New road configurations provide shorter commute times and offer easier access to businesses and services while also increasing economic vitality.”

The survey is now available at www.wichita.gov/downtownstreets and will close on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Residents can stop by the Century II Concert Hall lobby between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Oct. 12 to view the draft recommendations in person. Comment cards and sticky notes to provide feedback will be available. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

The planning team consists of the staff from the Planning Department, Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates, Shockey Consulting and Perkins+Will.

LATEST STORIES: