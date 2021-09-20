Instagram post shows Gabby Petito made a stop in Kansas on cross-country journey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gabby Petito made a stop in Kansas while on a cross-country journey in a converted camper van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to visit national parks in the U.S. West. The trip started July 2 from New York.

Monument Rocks, south of Oakley, Kansas. (Courtesy University of Kansas and Kansas Geological Society)

One of the stops was south of Oakley at Monument Rocks, which was designated as the first National Natural Landmark in 1968. Petito was photographed under the landmark according to an Instagram post made on July 4.

On Sunday, authorities say they had discovered a body believed to be Petito while searching campsites on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. An autopsy on that body is scheduled for Tuesday.

During the trip, the two got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home on Sept. 1, police said.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI agent Charles Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.

The FBI and police Monday swarmed his home.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island.

The Associated Press contributed