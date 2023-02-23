BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) – Integra Technologies’ semiconductor manufacturing plant is expected to bring 2,500 of jobs to the Bel Aire area, but are there enough workers? What could it mean for other businesses?

It’s no secret that many industries have been struggling to attract workers and fill empty positions. Some business experts believe Integra will be able to fill this need, but it will take partnerships and will stir up some competition.

“Anytime you are bringing in a major employer that many folks added to the labor pool, it’s a concern for everybody,” said Dr. Lary Straud, Associate Professor of Management at Newman University.

Integra is planning to bring multiple high-paying jobs ranging from engineers, tech positions, finance, sales and more.

“I think they’ll attract regionally and maybe even nationally,” said Dr. Straud.

The opening brings more competition among businesses. Professor Jim Long encourages employers to look at their compensation packages.

“It’s a lot more than just the pay looking at benefits. Is there a good health plan? Is there a good retirement plan? And specifically, what a lot of this generation’s workers are looking for, is a flexible work environment,” said Dr. Long.

Integra has already created dozens of partnerships, including one with USD 259.

“We’ve started working with them on some internship opportunities for our kids. we’ve already started working with WSU Tech on how we can make these pathways happen at our high schools, said Kelly Bielefeld, Executive Director of College and Career Readiness for Wichita Public Schools.

Dr. Straud says these partnerships will be key in filling this need.

“It’s going to take some people working together. There’s going to be a little bit of strain on the system, but they will figure it out,” said Dr. Straud.

Dr. Straud says that as they get closer to opening, we could see a big job fair push that could bring thousands to apply.