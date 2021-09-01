Integra Technologies opens analysis lab in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita company is expanding and adding jobs. Integra Technologies hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday for their new analysis lab.

The lab makes semiconductor chips and creates micro-components for the U.S. military.

“It’s very important that we have the capability like this to help provide the men and women the best tools and resources to be able to do their mission,” said U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Integra officials say the new lab will create 40 to 50 jobs. Future expansion plans could add 400 to 500 more positions to the Wichita area.