WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council and Sedgwick County Commission members will attend an announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Integra Technologies at 8300 E. Thorn Drive.

On Feb. 2, Integra announced it would build a new factory in Wichita. The factory is expected to be 1 million square feet and create 2,000 jobs.

That state is putting forth roughly $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives over the next 10 years to help build it.

Earlier this month, the distinct location of the plant in Wichita or Sedgwick County wasn’t yet announced. However, it could come at today’s announcement.

