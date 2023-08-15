HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson has named a familiar face to lead the police department.

Interim Police Chief Brice Burlie has been chosen to permanently serve as chief of the department. Burlie had been serving in the role since June, taking over for a previous interim chief who had been serving in the role since the March firing of former chief Jeff Hooper.

Burlie has been with the Hutchinson Police Department for 24 years, where he reached the level of Operations Captain before moving into the interim chief role. He is a graduate of Kansas State with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and sociology and has also completed extensive command-level training at Wichita State, KU, and Northwestern University.

Burlie was also part of the 291st session of the FBI National Academy for law enforcement. According to the interim city manager, Burlie also grew up in Hutchinson, where he lives with his wife and three children.