WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore plans to retire soon, a spokesperson for the Wichita Pollice Department said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Wichita said she cannot speak on personnel issues, but she confirmed the announcement.

In January, the City announced Moore would be the interim chief as of March 1, the day Chief Gordon Ramsay was leaving the department.

Moore said he had been thinking of retiring at the end of the year, but after he took the role, he was reconsidering that plan. He said that as a police chief, he could do a lot for the community and the department.

The City has been looking for a permanent police chief. In March, the Wichita City Council chose Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc. to provide search services for the chief of police position. On Tuesday, the City provided this timeline of what still needs to be done regarding applicants:

Early September Meet with review committee City Council engagement meetings Live community forum Executive team meetings



Final Candidate Selection

Late September Final approval Position offered and accepted Public announcement



In May, the WPD said that Moore’s life had been threatened. The threat warned Moore to leave Wichita, or he would die. Mayor Brandon Whipple and District 1 Council Member Brandon Johnson also received death threats over who will be the next leader of the WPD. Police said the threats were credible, and they have been investigating them.

Moore is a 30-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department and has served in a number of capacities during his career. He started as a beat officer in Patrol East and Patrol North before becoming a DARE and School Liaison Officer, according to WPD.

The WPD said he has also served as a detective in the Undercover Narcotic Section, Financial Crimes Unit and Exploited and Missing Child Unit. His time in the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain found him working in various capacities at Patrol South, Patrol West and the Law Enforcement Training Center. Moore has also served the community through his involvement on the Board of Directors for the Family Crisis Center.