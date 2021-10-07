Intrust Bank Arena to host a job fair on Oct. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena announced its plans to host a job fair on Tuesday, Oct.19. The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the south lobby.

Attendees can park in any Intrust Bank Arena parking lot and should enter through Entrance A or B on the south side of the arena.



Intrust Bank Arena is hiring for several part-time positions across multiple departments, including guest experience, operations and food & beverage. In addition, hiring managers from BEST Crowd Management, IATSE and ABM will also be participating in the job fair, hiring for event security, Stagehands and janitorial services, respectively.



Candidates passionate about live events can save time by applying online in advance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and identification as on-site interviews will be conducted and candidates hired on the spot.



Participation is free and open to anyone looking for employment opportunities. To learn more about the employment opportunities available, visit www.intrustbankarena.com/joinourteam.