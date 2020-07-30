INTRUST Bank: Closing banking centers inside Dillons stores in Wichita and Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – INTRUST Bank announced Thursday that effective Nov. 14 of this year — they will permanently close all their Dillons banking centers in Wichita and Newton, subject to required regulatory approvals.

INTRUST Bank’s partnership with Dillons began in 1990.

“As customers embrace banking technologies and new ways to bank, it is important that we direct our resources to enhance those products and services that will best meet the needs of our customers now and in the future,” said Charlie Chandler, chairman and CEO at INTRUST Bank.

INTRUST Bank has 38 locations throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

