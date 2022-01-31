NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — INTRUST Bank has gifted the Newton Public Library $150,000 as part of the Where Community Connects Campaign.

“Libraries are a signature community asset, benefiting everyone in a community,” Newton INTRUST Bank President Kimberly Richtig said. “INTRUST Bank is part of the Newton community, and we are proud to be part of the campaign to help build a 21st Century Library for this growing community.”

In 2018, the City of Newton, the Newton Public Library, and the Library Foundation formed a partnership to help fund and construct a new public library. After receiving this donation, the campaign has crossed the $1.6 million mark.

“We are extremely grateful to those who have met and visited with us and joined us as donors,” Campaign Co-Chair Ann Adrian said. “By the time the new library is constructed and opens its doors, the current, outdated library will be almost a half-century old.”

According to Cathy Anderson, the Library Board President, 21st-century libraries are evolving from simple transactional services to more relational services. “New technologies and the new roles of library professionals make libraries more valuable than ever. Libraries are safe, accessible places where patrons can find the resources and services they need to develop new skills and to share their skills with others. We look forward to the new Newton Public Library helping Newtonians create the adaptable, resilient community we all want to live in.”

“Public libraries are essential, and our new library will serve all citizens for generations to come,” said Cari Cusick, Newton Public Library executive director. “We are grateful for this generous commitment from INTRUST Bank and their dedication to our library and our communities.”

The Library Foundation is an affiliate of the Central Kansas Community Foundation, where all charitable gifts are processed and maintained.