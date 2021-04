SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County sheriff says his investigators, along with those from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, are on the scene of a skull found in a rural area.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says some people found the skull as they were walking along Dry Creek, west of I-135.

Soldan said investigators are still processing the scene, looking for any other remains or evidence.

The sheriff says it appears the skull had been there for awhile.