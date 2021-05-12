Investigation into death of inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday that an inmate died at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) Tuesday.

Addison L. Payne died while at the facility. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. According to the KDOC, the preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

When a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Payne was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April 1993.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. LCF is an all-male correctional facility with a capacity of 2,432 residents.