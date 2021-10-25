Investigation underway after University of Kansas student dies in dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — KU’s Public Safety Office is investigating after a student was found dead in her room at Lewis Hall. Officers responded to the dorm Sunday just after 5:40 p.m.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected, but the student’s cause of death remains under investigation. The student’s name will not be released by campus police out of respect for the family.

The University of Kansas notified students who live in Lewis Hall about what happened. According to an email, Student Housing leaders coordinated meetings with students living on the same floor as the victim to tell them about the student’s death.

The University of Kansas is also making counseling resources available to anyone who needs them. Those on campus troubled by the student’s death can reach professional counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 785-864-2277.