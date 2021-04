WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire that happened Friday evening at a home.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. Bellick Street, which is near 13th and 135th St. West.

The fire department said the family was able to escape the home safely.

The investigation unit determined the cause to likely be an unspecified malfunction of a gas-powered lawnmower or electrical malfunction at an outlet in the same area of the garage.