Investigators: Fire at Kansas church ruled an accident

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Federal investigators say the fire that damaged an annex building of the First Baptist Church in Mission, Kansas, has been ruled an accident.

The Kansas City Star reports that a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday there will be no criminal investigation.

Investigators have released the building back to the church.

Firefighters were called to the church around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after smoke and flames were reported coming from the church’s annex building.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had broken through the building’s roof, which later collapsed.