Investigators identify boy who drowned at back-to-school party in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has identified the boy who drowned south of Valley Center Friday night as 8-year-old Lucas Kindrick.

Around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to a drowning call at a home on the 2200 block of West Rio Vista Dr.

Officers say Kindrick was not responsive when they got to the house. Sedgwick County EMS and Wichita police both performed lifesaving measures but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Kendrick was at the home for a back-to-school party with other adults and friends. During the party, Kindrick was found in the pool unconscious. He was quickly taken out of the pool and there were efforts right away to get him breathing before he was pronounced at the scene by emergency workers.

Authorities say this investigation is continuing.