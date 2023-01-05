WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five days after a controversial encounter between teens and police officers at a Wichita skating rink, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses to come forward.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating the case because the Wichita Police Department asked for its assistance to avoid any perceived conflict.

According to the Wichita Police Department, off-duty police officers were working as security at Roller City on New Year’s Eve when management asked them to escort a 15-year-old girl from the business because she had become disruptive. Police say the girl and a 16-year-old boy swung at officers. There was an altercation before police arrested the teens.

Cellphone video of the fight has made the rounds on social media. KSN News has seen the video. It shows officers wrestling with the teens, punches being thrown, and ends with an officer spraying something at the boy’s face.

The sheriff’s office says it has conducted a preliminary review of the evidence, including the cellphone phone recording.

However, investigators have determined several witnesses to the incident didn’t provide a statement to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is asking that any individual who witnessed the incident or citizen who knows of someone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-5300.