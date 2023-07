WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while trying to walk across Interstate 235.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a Wichita man was driving south on I-235 just after 5 a.m. on Saturday in a 2017 pickup, roughly half a mile south of the Central Ave. exit when he hit the Iowa man.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The Iowa man was rushed to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.