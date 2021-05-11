IRS has $13 million for Kansas residents in unclaimed tax refunds, and there’s 1 week left to claim them

The Internal Revenue Service says it has more than $1.3 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for an estimated 1.3 million people.

The unclaimed refunds are for people who did not file a 2017 Form 1040 federal income tax return. The window to file the 2017 returns is May 17. In Kansas, the amount for residents is $13 million.

“The IRS wants to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.

“Time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17,” he said. “We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return.”

By not filing a tax return, people could lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2017. Many low and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Current and prior year tax forms (such as the tax year 2017 Form 1040, 1040-A and 1040-EZ) and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2017, 2018 or 2019 should request copies from their employer, bank or other payer.