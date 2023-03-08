WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The IRS will open the Wichita Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 555 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Building 4. The IRS says the special opening is part of its efforts to improve service this tax season.

During the special opening, taxpayers can receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

Walk-ins will be accepted for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. Tax return preparation is not a service provided at IRS TACs.

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit, or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If the employees aren’t available, the person will receive a referral for additional help on services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents with them:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of bank account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

For more information on the special Saturday openings, visit IRS.gov/saturdayhours.

The IRS encourages people to explore IRS.gov before traveling to an office. Tools include IRS identity protection services, requesting Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN), refunds, transcripts and payment options.