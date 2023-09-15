WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Park and Recreation Department has moved the location of the future South Lakes Pickleball Complex. Some people had expressed concern that the noise from the complex would be irritating to neighbors.

Troy Houtman, Park and Recreation Department director, said a noise study showed that could happen.

“We wanted to make sure we were doing the right thing,” he said. “We started learning a little bit about pickleball and started reading a whole lot more about lawsuits across the country.”

“The pickleball actually makes a very loud noise coming off the paddle, and it’s been measured and researched and … it’s at a certain frequency where it (the sound) travels,” Houtman said.

The South Lakes Pickleball Complex is going in near Meridian Avenue and 47th Street South. The red locator indicates the plot of land where the complex was originally going to be.

Houtman said there is a home about 130 feet east of the marker and homes about 420 feet north of the marker, and the sound would reach them.

“We want to make sure we’re good neighbors,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re looking at all options.”

South Lakes Park is one of the largest parks in Wichita at 240 acres. Houtman said that provides a lot of space to make changes to the plan. So, the Parks and Recreation Department chose a new location about 2,000 feet south of the previous site.

Houtman said the new location is more than a thousand feet from any homes. He said some of the other advantages include:

No sound wall needed

A natural windscreen to the east and the south

Proximity to the paved softball complex parking

Closer to Meridian Street entrance

He did add that the new location has less visibility from 47th Street South.

The new site will be similar to the plans for the old site.

Plans for new South Lakes Pickleball Complex site. (Courtesy City of Wichita)

It will include 24 courts, court lights, a berm all the way around to reduce wind, and a clubhouse with concessions and restrooms. The Wichita City Council approved $6.15 million for it last April.

Houtman said they are finalizing the design for the new location and hope to put it out for a bid in October. The goal is to complete the complex by next February.

Houtman said other plans are in the discussion stage for South Lakes Park.

“Some other ideas of what we could put here include a BMX track, maybe a skateboard park, maybe a playground, maybe a dog park,” he said. “These are all going to take some of the space here and add activity to this location.”