WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation expects repairs to begin soon on the U.S. 160 viaduct bridge in Wellington. The center lanes of that bridge have been closed.

The bridge sets west of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. 160 intersection.

Tim Potter, a KDOT spokesman, says the surface layer of the bridge debonded from the concrete surface underneath and has broken up.

Potter says KDOT has requested bids to fix the bridge. He says it will include removing the portion of the overlay that has become debonded and replacing it with a new thin layer of concrete.

The work could begin as early as June 9, and repairs could take about six weeks. One lane is expected to be open in each direction.

KDOT adds the bridge is safe to drive on.

“The break-ups that we see only affect the thin surface of the bridge. The underside has been inspected and is structurally sound,” Potter adds.

The bridge will be monitored for any more break-ups and will be patched.