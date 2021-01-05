Is Wichita’s airport the best? Vote in USA TODAY online poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has been nominated for the second year in a row for USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award for Best Small Airport.

Voting is now open and runs for four weeks, ending on Monday, February 1. You can vote once per day by clicking here.

The contest is among 15 of the nation’s top airports that serve 10 million passengers or fewer annually but excel on their commercial flight offerings, easy access, and amenities.

Wichita is a contender again this year based on high passenger approval ratings, ease of security, cleanliness, rental car facilities, and high-quality concessions. The airport also scores points for its high percentage of on-time departures.

In 2020, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport ranked third out of 20 national airports.

