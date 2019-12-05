Is your smart TV watching you? Experts recommend taking precautions with smart devices

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita tech experts and the FBI are issuing a warning to help protect consumers to prevent hackers from gaining access to smart TVs.

According to NBC News, a Consumer Report investigation found that Samsung and Roku Smart TVs are vulnerable to hacking after security and privacy testing of several brands.

Local experts agree.

“Any of the smart devices nowadays have some susceptibility for hackers to be able to gain access into the home,” said Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology Solutions.

The FBI released a warning recently that said your smart TV could be accessed by hackers, like any smart device.

“Potentially, they could cyberstalk you through the camera or have the television do things you didn’t expect,” said Shayne Yonce, president of The Technology Specialists, Inc. “Whether it’s calling up a tv show that has inappropriate content to just changing channels and being an inconvenience.”

Some manufacturers have taken the cameras out completely, while others are upgrading security features to protect consumers.

There are steps you can take at home to increase your security.

Tech experts recommend slowly going through the setup process on your device and reading and understanding the questions and options thoroughly.

You can turn off the camera and/or microphone on your device in the settings or setup. You can also control the ACR (automatic content recognition) feature through those options. This is the aspect of the device that allows the tv to recommend shows you might enjoy or information for targeted advertising.

“If the tv comes with a default password of any kind on it, change it right away,” said Yonce. “If all else fails, put a black piece of tape or something that’s not transparent would be a good way to handle it.”

Tech experts also suggest creating unique passwords that are not similar to your passwords on other accounts.

“The bad guys are getting better,” said Brandis Kelly, director of operations of The Technology Specialist, Inc. “You need to take the time to initially put safeguards in place so you’re not paying for them later.”

Other security precautions include reading the tv’s manual and information on the manufacturer’s website.

Tech experts said many of these precautions can also be used on smartphones, laptops, computers, and other smart devices.

