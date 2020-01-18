‘It can happen to anyone’: Human trafficking survivor shares her story

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some people, human trafficking is something they see depicted in a movie or TV show. For April Owen, it was a reality.

Owen is on a path to heal and succeed now thanks to Raise My Head Foundation.

“Honestly, saved my life. If I wouldn’t have come to this program, I would say there is a good 90% chance I would have went back to prison,” said Owen.

Raise My Head is a two-year recovery program based in Wichita that helps women break free from sex trafficking.

“I had labeled it something else, and it wasn’t until learning what sex trafficking is, and what it means, did I realize that I was a victim of something,” said Owen.

Owen says her situation can happen to anyone.

“It’s not just your certain neighborhoods or a certain class of girls. It’s not the girls walking on Broadway, that’s not always the idea of what trafficking is,” she said.

ICT S.O.S. says unlike movies, human trafficking is not always a result of being kidnapped by a stranger.

“We’ve seen trafficking cases that were within a family or an intimate partner relationship, or it may be in the context of a relationship that is being formed in order to then exploit that person,” said Jennifer White, Executive Director of ICT S.O.S.

In 2019, the Wichita Police Department’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Unit investigated 80 potential trafficking cases involving minors.

White says oftentimes people can be targeted online by what they post.

“‘Oh, I just broke up with my boyfriend’, ‘I’m not getting along with my parents’, ‘Oh I just left home.’ Somebody is waiting on the other side of that conversation to kind of come in and say, ‘Oh yeah, I understand.'”

Over the last year, Owen has been able to earn her high school diploma, work on a college degree, and gain work experience.

She says one thing ranks above it all.

“The self-confidence has probably been the biggest thing and just having self-worth again. Out there, there wasn’t much self-worth, not much if any confidence.”

