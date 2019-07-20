‘It changes your tune-up’: Hot temps require racers to adjust ahead of big weekend at Kansas International Dragway

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s day three of triple digits in Wichita and surrounding areas. While many are staying indoors, the heat is not stopping some from going outside and revving their engines.

The Kansas International Dragway in Maize is hosting one of it’s biggest events of the season this weekend called the Summer Nationals.

“We have several racers from the Street Outlaws show that runs on the Discovery Channel, and around 180 cars racing with teams coming from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois,” said Jason Caldwell, Owner of the Kansas International.

A nitro dragster is getting a tune-up so it can do what it does best.

“This car can approach 280 miles an hour,” said Gary Cooper, owner and driver. ” It can travel the 1/4 mile in 5.2 seconds.

But the extreme heat requires a few tweaks in how teams prepare to hit the track.

“It is tough when it’s hot to get traction,” said Gary. “Lots of times we run new tires, but we’re running use tires that are proven tonight.”

Gary’s son and third generation racer Aaron will be behind the wheel this weekend. He knows how to stay hydrated as the full body protection suit and helmet he has to wear limits airflow.

“You’re usually going to sit in the car for about 15 to 20 minutes before your run and it can get pretty hot in there,” said Aaron Cooper.

They even take time to chill the nitro fuel.

“Helps [the fuel] think it’s not so bad outside,” said Gary.

The dragway is also making adjustments due to the heat. Crews are giving extra attention to treating the tracks.

“They got to scrape it, spray it, scrap it, and drag it with rubber to get the tracks ready,” said Caldwell.

And don’t forget about the fans. This year, they’ve added more tents for shade and concession stands sprinkled throughout.

“Everybody can get quick access to something cold to drink because it is going to be tremendously hot,” said Caldwell.

The dragway is allowing you to bring in your own cooler full of beverages for a small fee in order to stay cool.

Friday, July 19 Gates Open at 6 p.m. and races start at 8 p.m. For the full schedule of events visit their website here.