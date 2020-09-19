“It helps shape our future for the next 10 years”: 11 days until Census 2020 deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– You have 11 days left to get in your 2020 census and the state of Kansas says a lot of money is on the line. This week KSN News talked to a leader with the Census to find out why it’s so important to fill it out.

They tell us it’s things like roads, schools and hospitals that benefit every time a person fills out their census form. Remember that the census form is only sent out every 10 years and shapes our future for the next decade. The Census only has nine questions. None of them which ask for your legal status here in the United States.

The Census Bureau says 97 percent of the households are already accounted for. But in areas like North Wichita, that dips down to almost 50 percent.

If you haven’t responded to the census yet you can do that now online at 2020 census.com or, you can call the numbers 844-330-2020 or you can respond by mail. That deadline is September 30.

