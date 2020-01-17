‘It is just hard to see’: Cowley County Humane Society sees numerous emaciated dogs come in

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – “This is just so hard to see. It’s just not fair,” said Mary Chapman, director of the Cowley County Humane Society. She says they have seen an alarming number of emaciated and neglected dogs.

Faith is their newest visitor. She is a 4-year-old Great Dane. She was surrendered to the non-profit extremely emaciated.

“She came in weighing barely 60 pounds. Dogs this size and breed should be almost 100 pounds if not over,” said Chapman.

The non-profit says over the last month it has seen nearly 15 large breed dogs just like Faith come in.

“They’re found as strays running around. People are just letting them out or bringing them to us just because they can’t care for them. They’re large animals, and it is hard to keep up with their growth and their feeding,” said Chapman.

When dogs reach this level of neglect, it can lead to mental damage, body damage, food aggression, and worst-case scenario death.

“If they have been starved, it makes their attitude so much worse. It makes them harder to adopt,” Chapman says.

The humane society says it takes anywhere between six months and a year to nourish dogs in this condition back to health.

The humane society says if you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is reach out for help. It offers a judgment-free surrendering as well as a free food bank.

“We can offer you food. If you are not able to keep up with the demand, reach out to us because we can help you,” said the director.

If you cannot care for your animal or are in need of help you can reach the Cowley County Humane Society at (620) 221-1698. If you are interested in donating you can make a donation by clicking here.

