‘It is just hard to see’: Cowley County Humane Society sees numerous emaciated dogs come in

1  of  158
Closings and Delays
25th Judicial District Court Abilene - USD 435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Attica - USD 511 Barton County Community College Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Buhler - USD 313 Butler County Comm. College Caldwell - USD 360 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Christian Acdmy - Gt. Bend Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cherished Blessing Child Development Center Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Classical School of Wichita Clearwater - USD 264 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cornerstone Classical - Salina DeLoss V Smith Senior Center Dighton - USD 482 Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City Sacred Heart Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellinwood St. John's Child Development Center Ellis - St. Mary Elementary Ellis - USD 388 Ellsworth - USD 327 Ellsworth Seitz Drug Elyria Christian - McPherson Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Flinthills - USD 492 Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - USD 428 Great Bend Avenues for Change Great Bend Center for Counseling Great Bend Children's Learning Center Great Bend Holy Family School Great Bend Little Blessings Preschool Great Bend Noah's Ark Preschool at First UMC Great Bend TLC Disovery Preschool & After School Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Hays - USD 489 Hays-Holy Family Elementary Head Start/Early Head Start Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hillsboro Senior Center Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hoisington - USD 431 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Hutchinson Cosmosphere Hutchinson Early Education Center Hutchinson Public Library Hutchinson Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum Ingalls - USD 477 Kansas Wesleyan University Kansas Works - Colby Kansas Works - Dodge City Kansas Works - Garden City Kansas Works - Goodland Kansas Works - Great Bend Kansas Works - Hays Kansas Works - Salina Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals & Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Leoti - USD 467 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal Head Start/Early Head Start Lincoln - USD 298 Logan - USD 326 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marian - Thomas More Prep Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 McPherson College Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Moundridge - USD 423 Nickerson - USD 309 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - Golden Age Center and Meal Site Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Plainville - USD 270 Pratt CC Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Pretty Prarie Friendship Meals Rawlins County - USD 105 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rice County Council on Aging Rolla - USD 217 Rural Vista - USD 481 Russell County - USD 407 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Salina Rolling Hills Zoo Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Spearville - USD 381 St. John - Sunflower Senior Center & Meals on Wheels Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sterling - USD 376 Stockton - USD 271 Sublette - USD 374 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Triplains - USD 275 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Ulysses - USD 214 Ulysses Head Start/Early Head Start Victoria - USD 432 Waconda - USD 272 Wallace County Schools - USD 241 Western Plains - USD 106

‘It is just hard to see’: Cowley County Humane Society sees numerous emaciated dogs come in

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – “This is just so hard to see. It’s just not fair,” said Mary Chapman, director of the Cowley County Humane Society. She says they have seen an alarming number of emaciated and neglected dogs.

Faith is their newest visitor. She is a 4-year-old Great Dane. She was surrendered to the non-profit extremely emaciated.

“She came in weighing barely 60 pounds. Dogs this size and breed should be almost 100 pounds if not over,” said Chapman.

The non-profit says over the last month it has seen nearly 15 large breed dogs just like Faith come in.

“They’re found as strays running around. People are just letting them out or bringing them to us just because they can’t care for them. They’re large animals, and it is hard to keep up with their growth and their feeding,” said Chapman.

When dogs reach this level of neglect, it can lead to mental damage, body damage, food aggression, and worst-case scenario death.

“If they have been starved, it makes their attitude so much worse. It makes them harder to adopt,” Chapman says.

The humane society says it takes anywhere between six months and a year to nourish dogs in this condition back to health.

The humane society says if you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is reach out for help. It offers a judgment-free surrendering as well as a free food bank.

“We can offer you food. If you are not able to keep up with the demand, reach out to us because we can help you,” said the director.

If you cannot care for your animal or are in need of help you can reach the Cowley County Humane Society at (620) 221-1698. If you are interested in donating you can make a donation by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories