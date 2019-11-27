‘It is our Superbowl’: Local shops gearing up to compete on Black Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More wet weather is expected Thursday and Friday but the gloomy conditions are not putting a damper on holiday shopping.

Whether it is a clever coaster, an elf in a tree or a jersey for Kansas City’s most popular guy multiple local business owners are ready for you to come shop.

“It is our Super Bowl,” says Robyn Wells, owner of Uniquities in downtown Wichita.

“This place can fill up, and it is pretty cool seeing it fill up,” adds Antonio Wilson, Team Leader at Kansas Sampler.

You can call it the calm before the storm.

“We are just getting ready doing a lot of cleaning,” says Syndey Anderson from Lucinda’s.

While they are not the big chain stores, local businesses are still preparing for the same rush.

“We may not be their first option, but we are still a stop,” Anderson says.

“We get kind of the afternoon crowd,” Wilson says.

“We count on the love and the support,” says Wells.

LATEST STORIES: