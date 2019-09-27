‘It is very scary’: New video shows moments leading up to stabbing in Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Terrifying new video shows the moments leading up to the stabbing of an innocent Wichita woman.

The suspect can be seen casually walking down the street in the 7400 block of East 17th. He slows down as he approaches the victim’s driveway and then chases after her and stabs her.

The victim continues to fight for her life in the hospital while the suspect still roams the streets of Wichita.

The newest view of the alleged attacker has people living in the neighborhood feeling unsettled.

“Because he is just walking like a normal person,” says Seraiah Garza.

“It looks like he was just casually walking by,” says Jozie Caudillo.

Police say that is not what he was doing. They believe he is the man responsible for stabbing a woman multiple times with a knife on Monday. Video shows the man ditching his t-shirt in the drain. Police believe he was wearing a Factory 233 Printing Company shirt.

“It is weird. It is very scary,” says Pearla Garza. “It could be just right across the street from us.”

It happened right across the street from where Wichita State student Jozie Caudillo lives.

“No one really knows what they are looking for so that is pretty scary to think about. He is still out there, and he could be around here still,” Caudillo says.

The people in the neighborhood want answers, and they want someone held accountable. Police say they are turning to the public for help.

“That is pretty intimidating,” says Caudillo. “It is disappointing they have not found anyone.”

City Councilwoman Becky Tuttle, who is in charge of the district, says police will be releasing the most up to date details about who the suspect is and where they are in the investigation. Police say they need help identifying the man in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Moses at (316) 268-440, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: