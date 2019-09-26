‘It leaves a fear’: Personal safety trainers encourage self defense courses after random attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a woman was stabbed multiple times by a man during what police are calling a random attack, local law enforcement trainers are sharing what they know about self defense in hopes of educating the public.

The trainers at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center said they have seen an increase over the years in people interested in learning self-defense. They said the increase of attack videos becoming public could be to blame.

“Something that severe, it leaves a fear because how do you prepare for something like that?” said Deputy Garry Tate with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Tate has been teaching personal safety for nearly two decades.

A martial artist himself, he said it’s wise for people to prepare themselves both mentally and physically.

One beginner tactic he teaches is the open palm ear slap.

“My target is going to be the ear all the way down the jaw line,” said Tate. “It’s just going to be a nice direct hit, and as soon as I make the contact, I’m scratching down. That might cause some kind of stun if we can rupture the ear drum or cause a balance displacement or that scratch is collecting that evidence under those fingernails.”

These types of techniques are taken seriously by Deputy Sabrena Gresham with the Sedgwick County Detention Center. She said she’s experienced assaults while working.

“I’ve been hit in the face about four times during my career,” said Gresham. “With that happening, I want to make sure I can defend it.”

Weapons like pepper spray, tasers, key chain alarms and more can also help. But Deputy Tate said to make sure you know how to use them.

“Anything you decide to carry for self-defense, personal self-defense, you have to understand that you have to practice and have the mental mindset to use it when the time comes.”

Deputy Tate said there are also techniques you can learn if an attacker is trying to choke you. He also teaches physical maneuvers to get out of a hold or to stun the attacker so you can get away.

For more information about local self defense and personal safety courses, contact your local martial arts center or law enforcement agency.

If you have any information about the stabbing that happened on Monday (Sept. 23) or recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 316-267-2111. Your tip can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES: